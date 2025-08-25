I worked at the Museum of Idaho for a day and here's what I learned - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The EastIdahoNews.com team is highlighting different jobs in our community and today we are at the Museum of Idaho.

We met up with Curator Kristina Frandson and Director of Exhibitions and took a dive in to see what it takes to bring exhibits to the museum, create exhibits and the day-to-day tasks.

Throughout the tour, we learned more about the current exhibits, “Mummies of the World,” and “Signs of the Times.”

The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Visit the website to learn more.

