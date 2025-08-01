Idaho Falls Police invite community to National Night Out event - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Residents have an opportunity Tuesday to rub shoulders with local police and their related services.

The Idaho Falls Police Department sent out a community-wide invitation on Friday for its annual National Night Out set for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Tautphaus Park – on the green space near Rogers Street and Fountain View Drive.

The national community-building effort “promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our communities safer, more caring places to live,” according to a prepared statement issued on Friday.

During the event, Idaho Falls Police officers said they hope to mingle with families and community members.

Also on hand will be officers from the Patrol Bureau, the SWAT team, the K9 unit, the Unmanned Aerial Systems (Drone) Team, the Idaho Falls Region 7 Bomb Squad, Emergency Communications Officers (dispatch), and other areas of the department.

Additionally, the Crime Scene Investigations team will hand out Child ID Kits, and officers will bring patrol vehicles, a SWAT vehicle, and other specialty equipment for “show-and-tell.”

“These opportunities to see police vehicles and equipment up close and to meet officers are popular with children, families and adults,” according to Friday’s statement. “Each year, National Night Out proves to be a great opportunity for education, sharing information and relationship building.”

National Night Out, which traditionally takes place on the first Tuesday in August, involves police and sometimes other emergency personnel in communities across the country.