Idaho Gov. Brad Little authorizes National Guard to support ICE - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced Friday he has authorized the Idaho National Guard to deploy personnel and resources to support the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which is commonly known as ICE.

In the announcement, Little said he was activating up to 14 Idaho National Guard personnel to support ICE. Little said Idaho is providing clerical and administrative resources so that ICE can focus on law enforcement.

“As Commander in Chief, I am proud that the Idaho National Guard always stands ready to support our federal partners in any capacity that strengthens public safety and national security,” Little said in a written statement. “Our guardsmen are trained, disciplined, and committed to serving the people of Idaho and the nation.”

Idaho governor shows support for Trump’s immigration policies

Friday’s announcement marks the latest effort by Little to support and align himself with the immigration policies of U.S. President Donald Trump.

In June, Little announced that the Idaho State Police was partnering with ICE to transport immigrants who are convicted of a crime and who do not have the legal authorization to be in the United States to ICE detention facilities for deportation.

The first ICE transports under the new Idaho State Police partnership took place Thursday, Little announced.

On Thursday, the Idaho Statesman reported that Idaho State Police is partnering with ICE under the more aggressive “Task Force Model,” not the “Jail Enforcement Model” that Little’s office originally announced in June. The Task Force Model allows Idaho State Police to question people on the street about their immigration status and interrogate anyone believed to be an immigrant, the Statesman reported.

ICE arrests have spiked in Idaho

There has been a significant increase in the number of ICE arrests in Idaho this year, the Idaho Capital Sun previously reported. Compared to the same time period a year ago, ICE arrests in Idaho are up by 797% this year. That’s up from 41 arrests during the first half of 2024 to 368 arrests during the first half of this year, the Sun reported.

“We’ve seen an increased number of calls, typically from loved ones whose loved one has been detained,” Chris Christensen, a Boise immigration attorney, previously told the Sun. “We have seen a lot more immigration holds … and we’ve also seen a lot more aggressive tactics used by local ICE.”

Idaho National Guard personnel are authorized to support ICE through Nov. 15, according to Little’s announcement. The Idaho National Guard personnel will be federally funded and remain under Little’s control while they work directly with local ICE offices, Little said.

