Island Park Area Chamber of Commerce to present $15,000 check to Friends of Island Park Ambulance - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Island Park Area Chamber of Commerce.

ISLAND PARK — The Island Park Area Chamber of Commerce presented a check Friday at Island Park Adventures to benefit Friends of Island Park Ambulance.

The event recognized the community’s generosity and celebrated the life-saving impact these funds will have.

The $15,000 donation was raised during the Chamber’s popular I Love Island Park fundraiser to support Friends of Island Park Ambulance in continuing to provide critical emergency medical services to the community.

“This gift represents more than a fundraiser total — it’s actually significantly more than our fundraiser total — it’s an investment in the safety and well-being of our neighbors and visitors,” said Rob Illum, president of the Island Park Area Chamber of Commerce. “We are proud to support the dedicated volunteers and professionals who serve our community through the ambulance service.”

About the Island Park Area Chamber of Commerce:

The Island Park Area Chamber of Commerce works to promote economic vitality, encourage local business growth, and foster a strong sense of community in Island Park and the surrounding area. Through events, advocacy, and partnerships, the Chamber helps create opportunities that benefit residents, visitors, and businesses alike.