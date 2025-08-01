ISP seeks help locating missing/endangered woman last seen near Pocatello - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Idaho State Police is seeking help from the public in locating a missing and endangered woman.

Linda Zweigart, 67, is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighs 182 pounds; she has brown hair and brown eyes.

Zweigart was last seen at 8:30 a.m. on July 30 in the Mink Creek Road area of Pocatello. She was driving a gray 2017 Hyundai Tucson with Idaho plate 10EDT.

According to an ISP statement released on Friday afternoon, Zweigart is without her needed medication and oxygen.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 236-7111.