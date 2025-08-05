It’s a long road to the Bonneville County Fair auction ring - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Bruce is headed to the auction Wednesday, but Doug escaped the butcher this year, so he’s headed back home with Kimberly Cramer to join her small herd of shorthorn cows.

“It’s not pleasant to see them go to auction,” Kimberly said.

She’s spent the last 155 days raising her steers in preparation for the ribbons, the experience in 4-H and ultimately the sale barn.

At 18 months, Bruce is ready to go, but Doug didn’t make the 1,100-pound threshold. Still, Cramer said Doug will eventually find a buyer back at home.

And the cycle begins again.

The Bonneville County Fair began on Friday, bringing in 4-H and FFA families from throughout the area to carry on a tradition that many families have been a part of for decades.

Kimberly Cramer shows off Doug, a shorthorn steer Monday at the Bonneville County Fair. | David Kennard, EastIdahoNews.com

Now in its 76th year, the fair runs through Thursday at the fairgrounds south of Idaho Falls.

The cattle show begins at 4 p.m. with the auction to follow.

The goal is to bring somewhere between $3,000 and $5,000 or more, which is just a good start toward covering the cost of raising a market steer.

The Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion will bring in much higher prices.

Many of the buyers at Thursday’s auction will be local business owners, there to support the effort of the 4-H and FFA children. Money from the sale goes back to the child.

Cramer said she hopes Bruce will have what buyers are looking for.

“It depends on the weight and structure of the cow,” she said, explaining that a cow must have the appropriate bone structure to carry its weight.

Each project is a two-year commitment for Cramer, who begins her trip to the show ring browsing to the semen catalogue, a list of eligible bachelors with the features and breeding to help produce a winner.

“That can get expensive,” Cramer said. “We usually look for something in the lower price range.”

She said it’s important to screen out any defects or bulls with a history of disease.

Once the sample is obtained, the Cramers use someone who is experienced with artificial insemination.

The road to the auction ring for Cramer and Bruce began in early March, when Bruce, Doug and a number of other Cramer family cattle had their first weigh-in.

The next 155 days saw Cramer walking, haltering and “graining” her cow in preparation for show and sale. During that time, Cramer spent time every day with her 4-H projects, ensuring they are comfortable in the show ring.

She’ll also stay busy tracking her project with her 4-H Animal Record Book, growth charts and more — all part of 4-H.

“4-H Livestock and Small Animal Projects are designed to teach youth the principles of animal science,” states the 4-H Youth Development section of the county extension guidelines. “With each project, participants learn current industry standards of sound breeding, feeding and management practices.”

