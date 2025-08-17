'Justice for Jesse': Protest by husband's widow to raise awareness about his death while in palliative care - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — More than a dozen community members gathered on the Broadway Bridge Saturday afternoon in a protest to remember and raise awareness for a 47-year-old man whom they believe died due to negligence when he was in palliative care.

Jesse Hooks, 47, died on Feb. 8, and according to his wife, Sabrina Chambers, organizer of the protest, was a service dog trainer in the community where he volunteered for Chambers’ company, Down Means Down.

Jesse Hooks | Courtesy Sabrina Chambers

She said Hooks would train dogs from the shelters to become service dogs for veterans and provide free training at local animal shelters.

“All the veteran would have to do is just pay the adoption fee,” Chambers said. “He saved two lives. He saved the dog’s life, and he saved the veterans.”

Health problems and treatment

Chambers told EastIdahoNews.com her husband suffered a heart attack seven years ago and his health had been in decline, resulting in medical issues arising.

She said Hooks was admitted into Symbii Home Health and Hospice after his heart attack but went into palliative care in December 29. Palliative care involved a nurse coming to his home to monitor and administer treatments to Hook for multiple ailments, including congestive heart failure and gastroparesis.

Chambers said she believes that the palliative care Hooks received put his life in danger.

According to documents from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, on April 17, deficiencies were identified in an incident involving a 47-year-old patient, which Chamber says refers to Hooks. He was 47 years old at the time of his death.

The documents state that the nurse was supposed to infuse the patient with 1,000 mL of normal saline, but a narrative note indicated that 2,000 mL were infused instead.

“The administrator confirmed the amount of (normal saline) provided was not the amount in the order included on the (plan of care),” the document states.

Furthermore, it details that the facility had failed to follow Hooks’ plan of care, which “had the potential for harm to the patient.”

Hooks was receiving saline due to gastroparesis, a digestive ailment that can cause dehydration in some patients. But he also had congestive heart failure, which can be aggravated by having too much fluid in the body.

Chambers said she was never informed why Hook’s saline was increased, and she cannot locate medical documentation to support the increase while under palliative care.

Documents detailing that on June 14, 2024, Jesse Hooks received a dosage of saline of 2,000 mL. | Courtesy Sabrina Chambers

On Feb. 2, days before Hooks’ death, he switched palliative care providers to BRiO Home Health and Hospice.

On Chambers’ Facebook page, Justice for Jesse, there is a witness statement from a family member of Chambers, detailing an incident with a nurse from BRiO Home Health and Hospice who evaluated Hooks. According to the statement, the nurse had told Hooks he was overloaded with fluids, “due to inappropriate care by Symbii. Jesse should never have been receiving weekly infusions with his diagnosis.”

Chambers does not have any documentation from BRiO confirming this statement, but she believes fluid overload led to Hooks’ death.

“When Jesse passed away, after he took his last breath and his heart stopped, so much fluid poured out of his body that you just know he was just pumped,” Chambers said.

An autopsy was not performed in this case. Hooks’ listed cause of death was congestive heart failure, documents show.

EastIdahoNews.com contacted Symbii Home Health and Hospice about Hooks and the planned protest. They denied any wrongdoing in his care.

“Our hearts go out to Ms. Chambers during this difficult time,” Symbii’s Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Camie Tripp, said in an emailed statement.

“We have stayed in touch with her and continue to offer our condolences for the loss of Jesse. We are confident the care provided met established standards, a conclusion supported by licensing authorities. Above all, we respect Ms. Chambers’ right to grieve and share her experiences in the way she feels is best,” she stated.

Remembering Jesse Hooks

Many community members at the protest remember Hooks for his work with their dogs and for his dedication to helping animals and people.

Geraldine Magnuson, owner of a greyhound named Sailor, or nicknamed by Hooks as Say-Say, said it was unfair that he died the way he did, and her heart goes out to Chambers.

“It’s hard for all of us. He was a friend to each one of us, as well as our dog,” Chambers said.

Geraldine Magnuson with her service dog Sailor during Saturday’s protest to raise awarness of the death of Jesse Hooks, Aug. 16, 2025, Idaho Falls. Magnuson said Hooks trained Sailor and believes it was unfair how Hooks died. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com.

Magnuson said she had known Hooks for more than seven years, first meeting him when he volunteered at the Snake River Animal Shelter.

Another community member, Adrian Pauley, said Hooks helped her in training her service dog Archer for her post-traumatic stress disorder, self-harm and deep pressure therapy. She said she had known Hooks for almost eight years and had been training Archer during that time.

“It’s amazing, like when you’re out and about, how many people know Jesse, how much of the impact he had on this community, especially the disabled people that need extra help,” Pauley said.

Katie, who withheld her last name, said Hooks had helped her daughter get a service dog, Otto, through the Katie Beckett Program under the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. While her daughter has outgrown the need for a service dog, Hooks’ work with Otto helped her deal with the situation when she heard he had passed away.

“When I would get upset about Jesse,” she said, “it was an unbelievably powerful experience because Jesse was gone, but his training in this dog helped me cope.”

“It was like Jesse was giving me a hug instead of the dog. A very unique experience,” Katie said.

To learn more about Jesse Hooks, visit Justice for Jesse’s Facebook Page.