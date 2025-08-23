Law enforcement investigating 'high-risk search warrant' incident in Montpelier - East Idaho News

MONTPELIER – Multiple law enforcement agencies helped serve what authorities are calling a “high-risk search warrant” in Montpelier Friday night.

Details about the incident are not clear. Witnesses reported seeing dozens of police vehicles on the highway into town around 11 p.m., including deputies from Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, as well as a SWAT team, STAR team and a drug dog. Authorities have not provided any information about the specific location or the nature of the suspect’s crimes.

In a news release to EastIdahoNews.com Saturday morning, Montpelier Police Chief Blake Wells confirms the Southeastern Idaho STAR Team, a regional tactical unit composed of specially-trained SWAT officers, was involved in the response.

“Due to the nature of the investigation and the potential safety risks involved, the decision was made to utilize the STAR Team’s expertise and specialized equipment to ensure the safe execution of the warrant,” Wells writes. “The operation was carried out without incident, and no injuries were reported to officers, suspects, or community members.”

Bingham County Sheriff Jeff Gardner confirmed to EastIdahoNews.com a team of deputies were there, but deferred to Bear Lake County Sheriff Bart Heslington for details on what happened.

“(It’s) not my place to provide details,” Gardner says.

Heslington could not be reached during a call to Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office Saturday morning.

In Saturday’s news release, Wells says additional information will be released as it becomes available.

He said he is grateful for the support of all the other agencies involved “whose coordinated efforts contributed to the safety and success of the operation.” Among them is Bear Lake Ambulance, Montpelier City Fire Department and the Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office.

“This collaborative effort underscores the value of interagency partnerships in safeguarding the public and ensuring that law enforcement operations are conducted as safely and effectively as possible,” Wells writes. “The Montpelier Police Department would like to thank the STAR Team and all supporting agencies for their assistance and professionalism during this operation.”

EastIdahoNews.com will provide updates as we receive them.