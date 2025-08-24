Local woman inviting public to serve community leading up to 9/11 anniversary - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – As the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks approaches, one woman is calling on the community to “remember by serving.”

In the weeks leading up to Sept. 11, people nationwide are encouraged to participate in charitable service projects to honor the victims and heroes of the 2001 attacks. Susan Stucki, an Idaho Falls specialist for JustServe, a nationwide nonprofit connecting people with service opportunities in their communities, tells EastIdahoNews.com there are many opportunities for people to serve locally.

“Our community wants to endorse it even more than we have before. We are asking residents, business owners, clubs, organizations to choose a way to serve in the community,” Stucki says. “We’d love for schools, especially teens, to get involved, too.”

JustServe lists numerous service opportunities in the Idaho Falls area. Among them is the Ronald McDonald Family Room at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Although food donations and volunteers are accepted year-round, the family room has one service opportunity for this effort. It’s called “Compassion on a can or snack.” Family Room Manager Lori Priest says participants can draw pictures or put uplifting messages or dad jokes, etc. on a piece of paper and attach it to a water bottle, can of soda or soup or other individually packaged snack to give to family room guests.

“Our families really appreciate the thought that someone is thinking of them. I hear frequently how special they think that is and sometimes it’s just the message they need to hear,” Priest says. “It’s something people of any age can participate in.”

“Compassion on a can or snack” donation to the Ronald McDonald Family Room. | Courtesy Lori Priest

There’s also an ongoing need for blankets of all sizes, especially large ones. The blankets are given to babies in the NICU all the way up to 18-year-olds in the hospital.

“We also provide them to parents who are staying bedside overnight with their children,” Priest explains. “They (provide) support and love to the families.”

Additional information about these service opportunities is available here. Those wanting to get involved can drop them off at the Family Room anytime at 3200 Channing Way, Ste. 106.

The Idaho Falls Rescue Mission — a temporary refuge for those who are homeless, escaping abuse or domestic violence, struggling with alcohol or drug addictions, or other mental illnesses, as well as prison inmates transitioning back into society — also has service opportunities for members of the community.

Tyler Perkins, the nonprofit’s executive director, says they’re always in need of volunteers to serve nightly meals to patrons. There are also opportunities to prepare emergency meals during the day, in the event that cooks are not available in the evening.

Groups of three to 10 people are ideal. The best way to get involved is to visit the website and fill out an application online.

“When you submit it, our volunteer gal will get that notification and reach out to you. From there, it’s just a quick process of orientation, a background check and some training,” Perkins explains.

Courtesy Michelle Claxton

The rescue mission is always accepting food donations, too. A list of specific needs is available here.

Numerous other service opportunities are available with the Red Cross, the North Bingham County Library District, The Gables Assisted Living & Memory Care, Idaho Youth Ranch, Idaho Falls Area Humanitarian Center, BRiO Home Health and Hospice, and more. Click here to find out how you can get involved.

“People have a choice of projects that interest them,” Stucki says. “We encourage people to get involved.”