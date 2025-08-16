Longtime Blackfoot business to close after owner’s death - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — A longtime Blackfoot business will close its doors for good at the end of the month following the July 30th death of its owner, well-loved community member Gary Baumgartner.

Blackfoot Paint and Glass, at 795 W. Bridge Street, has been a fixture in the community for decades. Baumgartner’s wife, Alice, and daughter, Frannie Crumley, decided to close the business after realizing there was no one to take over Gary’s specialized role in bidding and managing projects.

Crumley said there have been people inquiring about purchasing the building for other uses, but no one has shown interest in carrying on the business.

“It was really Dad who kept the business going,” Crumley said. “There was just no one else qualified to take that on.”

The store traces its roots back to 1973, when Ed and Alice Tauscher, along with Wynn Beebe, opened Ed’s Paint Store and Ed’s Painting Contractor in Blackfoot.

Gary purchased the shop from his uncle, Ed Tauscher, in 1980 and has operated it ever since. Over time, the retail side evolved into Blackfoot Paint and Glass, servicing both home and commercial projects. Gary’s specialty was commercial storefronts, including the one he built for O’Dell’s Furniture in Blackfoot.

“Beyond the business, Gary loved people and loved being involved in the community,” Alice said. “He loved to golf.”

“And he was good at it. That’s what all my friends say,” Crumley added.

Gary Baumgartner was as active in the community as he was in business. He served as president of the Blackfoot Chamber of Commerce in 1992, volunteered with civic groups and hospital boards, and was an accomplished golfer — winning the City of Blackfoot men’s championship in 1986 and the George Von Elm tournament in 2003.

Moving forward without Gary, Blackfoot Paint and Glass is holding a going-out-of-business sale with 20% off all items. Furniture, filing cabinets, and other fixtures are included in the sale.

“Teachers are encouraged to ask about free carpet and flooring samples for their classrooms,” Crumley said.

The store will remain open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, until closing day.

Crumley and Alice expressed deep gratitude to the community for decades of support.

“It is humbling to know how many people loved my dad,” Crumley said. “He was one of a kind — always happy and smiling. He left people better than when he found them. He is dearly missed.”