Longtime furniture favorite Maple Street Sit N Sleep going out of business - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — After 26 years as a local staple for quality furniture and mattresses, Maple Street Sit N Sleep is closing its doors for good. The longtime family-owned business, which has consistently been a town favorite through the years, will begin liquidation sales immediately and is expected to close sometime this fall.

Owner David Durk confirmed the decision in a statement, saying the challenges facing the furniture industry and shifting consumer habits ultimately made the store unsustainable.

Durk said the business was founded in 1999 by his parents, Carl and Teresa Durk, who had no prior experience in furniture sales but quickly grew Maple Street Sit n’ Sleep into a successful enterprise. In 2017, he and his wife, Cassie, took over the store.

“First, we would like to thank all our customers in Southeast Idaho. We have many loyal customers who have made multiple purchases here over the years. So much so that if you were to enter their home, it would resemble our store,” said Durk. “My mom’s motto of ‘Quality furniture never had a better price’ and running an honest business was always what we strived for.”

Durk said sales began to decline steadily after 2019, a trend worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, rising housing costs, and the growth of online shopping.

“Currently, at Maple Street Sit N Sleep, we are sitting at less than half of total sales volume for the year compared to 10 years ago, and even worse if you figure in inflation,” said Durk. “Every year after 2019, sales have dwindled heavily as prices on goods skyrocketed and people became more accustomed to shopping online.”

According to Durk, mattress sales, once the store’s strongest category, were particularly hard-hit. With thousands of options available online and at big-box retailers, Durk said local stores can no longer compete with the convenience and sheer variety of e-commerce.

While saddened by the closure, Durk said he and his staff feel a sense of relief. Most employees have already secured new jobs, and the liquidation sale will allow the business to finish on its own terms.

“I would like to give a very special thanks to our employees. They have been very loyal, have helped make it into the store people know and love and will be friends for life. Jerry Targett who has been here almost since the beginning, for 25 years, Victor Price also a very long time at over 22 years, Jeff Targett (7 years), Chris Gish (4 years). Thanks to Herschel Bowman who was here for 13 years and the late Chris Targett who worked here 12 years, before his passing,” said Durk.

Durk emphasized that customers with pending orders will still receive their products, and manufacturer warranties remain valid. The store will not use outside liquidators, and Durk encouraged customers to shop the final sale while inventory lasts.

The building at 206 West Maple, still owned by Durk’s father, will eventually house a new business, although details have not yet been announced.

“While we’re sad to see the store close, we are optimistic about the future and have new plans,” said Durk. “We are very grateful and appreciative of your patronage over the past 26 years. We just want to say thank you and remind people to keep buying from your remaining local stores.”

For more information on Maple Street Sit N Sleep going out of business, follow them on Facebook.