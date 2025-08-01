Man arrested after allegedly targeting family and shooting at them in their home and car - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A 22-year-old man was charged with multiple felonies after a family was allegedly targeted and shot at in their home and car on several occasions.

Matthew Adcock is charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of felony unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Court documents say Pocatello Police officers were contacted Tuesday around 1:46 a.m. for a report of a drive-by shooting into a home on Navajo Street.

Officers interviewed a man and his daughter at the home, who said they were both inside the house when it was struck by gunfire. Police reportedly found damage on the outside of the home from ten bullets, “all but one of which entered the home and caused damage.”

Officers say they found six bullets that appeared to be 9mm rounds.

The daughter told police she saw a “dark older sedan in the area around (10 p.m.), but did not think anything of it.” She stated that she then tried to sleep on the living room couch, and heard “roughly five loud noises and saw light through the front door.”

Police reports say the daughter thought it sounded like gunshots, so she “stayed lying low until she saw neighbors outside.” She then contacted her neighbors, who stated that they had called 911.

The daughter says she found her father lying in bed, unharmed.

Officers then interviewed the father, who said he was lying in bed when he heard “several, what he believed to be gunshots outside his home.” According to court documents, the man was unaware that the bullets had struck the home until his daughter came to get him.

The next day, around 8:35 p.m., officers were called to the house again for another report of gunfire. This time, the family stated they were in their car at home when someone shot at their car.

Officers spoke with a neighbor, who stated that her children were playing in the yard when she heard gunshots and saw a dark green car with a different-colored bumper and a tan man with “scruffy facial hair wearing an orangish yellowish bright neon shirt” driving the car.

Court documents say police showed the woman a photo of Adcock, and she confirmed it was the same man. It is not clear how the police knew it was Adcock based on the woman’s description.

Officers also met with another neighbor, who showed them security footage of a car leaving the area that the neighbor “believed belonged to (a relative of) Adcock,” who lived down the street.

At around 11:51 p.m., officers were told that Adcock had returned to his home and was taken into custody. Officers spoke with his family, who reportedly stated that he had access to a 9mm Glock.

Police also reportedly saw five spent shell casings “in plain view” inside Adcock’s car. After obtaining a search warrant for the car, they also allegedly found 11 total fired 9mm shell casings.

Adcock was booked into the Bannock County Jail on a $250,000 bond, and a no-contact order was issued for the victims. He is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 13. If convicted, he could face up to 25 years in prison.

Though Adcock has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.