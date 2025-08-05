Man dies after 'extensive' crash in Fremont County - East Idaho News

PARKER — An Arizona man died due to injuries sustained from an early morning crash in Parker.

Fremont County Coroner Brenda Dye identified the man as 38-year-old Travis Shumaker of St. David, Arizona.

The crash occurred on Thursday, July 24, at 10 West Main Street around 1:45 a.m. According to Fremont County Sheriff Bart Quayle, Shumaker drove off the roadway, and his car entered a canal, eventually hitting multiple trees near a residence.

Quayle says the debris from the crash was “extensive.”

Read Shumaker’s obituary here.