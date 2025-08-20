Man identified who was shot and killed by officers after reportedly trying to steal 4-wheeler - East Idaho News

SHELLEY — A man who died in an officer-involved shooting after an alleged theft attempt has been identified.

Talon Sessions, 35 of Thayne, Wyoming, was identified by Bingham County Coroner Jimmy Roberts, as the man who died.

“This incident remains under investigation and we ask that everyone with ties to our community to keep the family of Mr. Sessions in your thoughts and prayers,” says Roberts in a news release.

Around 11 p.m. Tuesday, Bingham County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area of 1100 East and 1300 North east of Shelley after a report of shots fired, according to a news release from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office.

The reporting party stated that a homeowner found a person, later identified as Sessions, on their property trying to steal a 4-wheeler. During the encounter, shots were fired, injuring both the homeowner and Sessions, who then ran from the property.

Shelley Fire and Ambulance personnel were called to the scene and transported the injured homeowner to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls for treatment of a gunshot wound.

Deputies arrived on scene and began looking for Sessions, who was believed to be injured and still armed.

Eventually, Bingham and Bonneville County deputies found him in a field next to the property, and shots were fired by deputies from both agencies. It’s unclear if Sessions fired at deputies.

Deputies immediately began life-saving measures on him, but he died at the scene.

Bingham County Sheriff Jeff Gardner requested the East Idaho Critical Incident Team respond to handle the investigation. No deputies or law enforcement were injured during the incident and injuries to the homeowner were non-life threatening.

According to the release, no further information is yet available as the East Idaho Critical Incident Team is continuing to investigate with the Pocatello Police Department as the lead agency, assisted by resources from Idaho Falls Police and the Idaho State Police.

The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office says they will release further information at a later time as the investigation unfolds.