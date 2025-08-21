Man killed in weekend crash remembered as funny guy who easily made friends and loved to laugh - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Family and friends are mourning the loss of a loved one killed in a crash near Fort Hall over the weekend.

Michael Lee, 39, of Idaho Falls, was killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 91 and Moccasin Drive. It happened around 10:30 a.m.

RELATED | Bingham County coroner releases name of man killed in Fort Hall crash

The Blackfoot Fire Department initially reported two other people were involved. They were taken to the hospital in “critical but stable condition.” Their names and current conditions have not been released.

RELATED | 1 dead, 2 rushed to hospital in two-vehicle crash near Fort Hall

Additional details about the crash haven’t been provided to EastIdahoNews.com, but Sho-Ban News reports in a Monday morning news story that the crash involved a black Toyota Sequoia and a white Buick Park Avenue.

Shortly after arriving, emergency responders “requested Portneuf Air Rescue be launched immediately, advising at least two subjects would need extrication from the vehicles.”

Responders cut Lee and a passenger out of the Sequoia. Although they began CPR and life-saving measures, Sho-Ban News reports Lee died on the scene. His passenger, and the driver of the Buick — who also had to be cut out of the car — were taken to the hospital.

Fort Hall EMS took Lee’s passenger to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, and a Blackfoot ambulance crew took the other driver to an unnamed hospital.

Helping the family

Lee’s family members launched a GoFundMe earlier this week to raise funds for his funeral expenses. As of Thursday morning, it’s raised $320 of its $2,800 goal.

“I have been bombarded with kind words and love for this man. With all your deepest condolences and thoughts, please help me give my brother the best services we can give him,” Lee’s brother, Ron, says on the GoFundMe page.

Lee’s longtime friend, Matt Hinshaw, tells EastIdahoNews.com Lee’s family is “having a hard time right now,” and they’ve asked him to speak on their behalf.

Hinshaw says he and Lee have been friends for the last 12 years. They met at a pool tournament in Rigby and hit it off.

Photo of Michael Lee taken from his GoFundMe page.

Hinshaw describes Lee as a funny guy who loved to laugh and tease people.

“Everybody would dish it back out to him, just smiles all the time,” Hinshaw says. “He was never belligerent or rude with anybody. He could walk into a room and make 10 friends instantly.”

Hinshaw says they talked about everything together, and he’s going to miss playing pool with him and talking about family and life.

“Just hanging out, talking about our families and going over different aspects of life we were pursuing with our jobs, careers. We literally talked about everything — death, life. Good grief,” he says, choking up.

Hinshaw says Lee was important to his family, and he wants his loved ones to mourn his passing without worrying about funeral costs. He’s asking anyone who’s able to donate to his GoFundMe.

Lee had four brothers and three sisters. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, his dad, George Lee Sr., and his sister, Barbara.

Lee’s funeral will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Coltman 1st Ward building in Bonneville County, according to his obituary. The address is 12448 North 5th East in Idaho Falls.