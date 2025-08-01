1 dead, 2 rushed to hospital in two-vehicle crash near Fort Hall - East Idaho News

UPDATE: Bingham County coroner releases name of man killed in Fort Hall crash

FORT HALL – One person is dead and two others were rushed to the hospital following a two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 91.

It happened Saturday around 10:30 a.m. just outside Fort Hall, according to a news release from the Blackfoot Fire Department.

Details about the crash itself are unclear, but firefighters say two ambulances were dispatched, along with a Portneuf Air Medical crew.

“Despite the efforts of everyone on scene … one patient was declared deceased on scene,” the news release says.

Two other patients were taken to the hospital “in critical, but stable condition.”

The names of the people involved in the crash have not been released.

Courtesy Blackfoot Fire Department

The Blackfoot Fire Department expresses its condolences to the family of the person who was killed in the crash.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased during this difficult time, along with all responders involved,” the department says. “We urge everyone to please slow down and stay safe while driving, especially with increased traffic and road construction.”

The Fort Hall Police Department is investigating the crash. EastIdahoNews.com has reached out for additional information. We will post updates as we receive them.