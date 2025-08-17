Bingham County coroner releases name of man killed in Fort Hall crash - East Idaho News

FORT HALL – The man killed in Saturday’s crash on U.S. Highway 91 was Michael Joe Lee.

Bingham County Coroner Jimmy Roberts released the 39-year-old Idaho Falls man’s name in a news release to local media Sunday afternoon.

He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after emergency responders arrived.

The names and current condition of the two other people involved has not been specified. They were rushed to the hospital in what the Blackfoot Fire Department called “critical but stable condition.”

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Roberts says it happened at the intersection of Hwy 91 and Moccasin Drive near Fort Hall. Specific details about the crash still have not been released.

“This accident remains under investigation and we ask that everyone with ties to our community keep the family of Mr. Lee in your thoughts and prayers,” Roberts says in the news release.