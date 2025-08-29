Multi-vehicle crash on I-15 near Blackfoot sends one to hospital - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — A multi-vehicle collision on Interstate 15 north of Blackfoot Thursday afternoon sent one driver to the hospital and blocked traffic for more than two hours.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. at milepost 93, according to Idaho State Police.

Investigators say a 21-year-old Rexburg man driving a red Toyota Avalon hydroplaned into the median barrier. Moments later, a 20-year-old Utah man driving a Dodge Ram 3500 pulling an RV struck the Toyota, pushing it into a Kenworth semi driven by a 63-year-old Rigby man.

The Toyota’s driver was taken to the hospital by ground ambulance. His condition has not been released.

All occupants involved were wearing seat belts.

Southbound lanes were closed for roughly two and a half hours while emergency crews from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, Blackfoot Police Department, and Blackfoot Fire Department responded and cleared the wreckage.

The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.