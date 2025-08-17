New business opening in Rexburg's old Frontier Pies building - East Idaho News

REXBURG – The old Frontier Pies building at 460 West 4th South in Rexburg will soon have a new tenant.

Renovations on the decades-old building got underway earlier this year after five years of sitting vacant. Public documents obtained from the city of Rexburg indicate Aveo Solar, a rooftop solar company, is moving in. Owner Mike Hammond tells EastIdahoNews.com it will house several businesses. In addition to Aveo Solar and Wright Roofing, most of it will be a marketing and brand development firm for Signal Relief.

Signal Relief is the name for a patented product that’s designed to reduce pain anywhere on the body. It’s a patch that Hammond say utilizes the body’s electrical signals to absorb pain at the source without batteries, wires or medications of any kind.

“When your body creates pain and that energy is swelling up your neural pathways, you can stick that patch in between (the pain) and it allows that energy to get out of the body and go into the patch. We can turn pain off in a minute with zero pain meds,” Hammond says.

The company’s website has more information about what it is and how it works. It explains that the patch acts as an antenna to divert the body’s electrical chemical signals that produce pain, reroutes it into the patch and converts it to heat.

“This is the reason you may feel a warming sensation when the patch is in the right place,” the website says.

Hammond says the product is awaiting FDA approval, but is already being sold on the private market after years of clinical trials. He calls it a “game-changer” because there are no side effects and it’s improving people’s lives.

“It’s the coolest thing I’ve ever been involved with,” says Hammond. “It literally gives people their life back.”

Hammond, 48, of Rexburg, first heard about the technology from Dan Marriott, grandson of Marriott Hotel founder Bill Marriott. The two of them attended graduate school together. Dan runs a manufacturing plant in Utah that develops tech devices for the military. Among them is a five-foot antenna that special forces teams carry on their back for radio communication during deployments.

Hammond has always been interested in technology and it piqued his curiosity.

“We shrunk that down to the size of a credit card by shifting it to work on electrical fields instead of magnetic fields,” Hammond explains. “When we did that and put it on the soldier’s uniforms, we started picking up frequencies that weren’t even hooked into the radios.”

Eventually, they discovered electrical frequencies in the body were interacting with the antenna. That newfound knowledge led to the development of the pain patch.

Hammond became a major investor in the product early on. After about 18 months on the private market, he’s thrilled to see it taking off.

“It’s going crazy,” he says. “We’ll probably hit $50 million in sales this year alone.”

FDA approval would allow the product to be covered by insurance, which Hammond says would make it affordable for a lot more people.

Meanwhile, Hammond and his team have since developed a similar product called Jovi. It eliminates menstrual cramps for women, according to its website. It will also be housed in the Frontier Pies building.

Rendering of the new Signal Relief building | Site plans obtained from the city of Rexburg

Hammond is excited about the growth in Rexburg and loves the idea of making it the home for a unique concept in an iconic building.

“When you’re coming into town, it’s the first thing you see,” he says. “Very few buildings in town give you the branding recognition that one will. It’s going to be a really cool building.”

Hammond says the rock building will have some water features and have a similar look and feel to Summit Harley-Davidson in Lindon, Utah.

The project is slated for completion in April 2026.

Hammond recently launched another Rexburg company that makes lithium ion phosphate batteries. It’s a supplier for Jeff Bezos and his Blue Origin Rocket. EastIdahoNews.com will be highlighting this business in a future story.