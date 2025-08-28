New Idaho Falls business provides 'Sensory Getaway' for neurodivergent youth - East Idaho News

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BUZZ

IDAHO FALLS

New business provides sensory activities for kids with special needs

Dayna Robertson opened Sensory Getaway on Aug. 1. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS – Providing a space for neurodivergent youth to learn through interactive play has been the focus of Dayna Robertson’s life for the last several months.

Sensory Getaway opened Aug. 1 at 1610 Bennett Avenue, a building that used to be office space for the Idaho Falls Police Department.

The building has multiple rooms offering a variety of sensory activities for kids with autism, Down syndrome or related conditions, like ADHD. There are also activities for kids in a wheelchair or who have other physical challenges.

“It’s a space that’s geared more towards a younger mentality,” Robertson tells EastIdahoNews.com.

The building includes a dimly-lit room with glow-in-the-dark cubes and other lighted toys and devices. There’s a water room where kids can get their hands wet or make water paintings.

Dimly lit room at Sensory Getaway with glow-in-the-dark cubes and other toys. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Other rooms have a swing and a seat that spins in a circle. Another room focuses on texture and has a bin full of items for kids to touch and play with.

Parents can come and let their kids play in two-hour increments. The business also hosts field trips for special needs kids in the public school system.

“I’m working on becoming a family direct provider, which is covered by Medicaid for kids with special needs. They can come in with their therapist or parents,” says Robertson. “We want it to be a space where parents can be with them and learn how their child explores … the world around them.”

In the first month of business, Robertson says everyone who’s stopped by has enjoyed themselves.

“It’s hard to find a space where kids with special needs can just be themselves,” she says. “Sometimes, parents worry about taking their kids into public spaces because of meltdowns or things that are out of their control. I wanted a place where my students could come and play and have their sensory needs met.”

She offers try it again tickets for kids who may have a meltdown during their visit so parents can return with their child another time and not feel like they wasted their money.

Robertson’s journey to opening the first business of its kind in the area began years ago when she started working as a special education teacher in Bonneville Joint School District 93 and Jefferson Joint School District 251 in Rigby.

She graduated with a master’s degree in psychology and started working in the public school system as a member of the support staff. Although working in special education wasn’t necessarily what she set out to do, a principal hired her to be a special ed teacher and she stuck with it.

It’s been a rewarding career path for her and she says it’s the “aha moments” that mean the most to her.

“I love when you’re working on a skill (over and over again) and you see (the student) one day doing it by himself,” says Robertson. “It’s super exciting when the lightbulb clicks.”

Sensory room at Sensory Getaway in Idaho Falls. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Through the years, she realized there wasn’t a place that specifically catered to kids with special needs and that was her motivation for opening Sensory Getaway.

She’s hoping to provide classes in the future with therapists, doctors, dentists and barbers on-site to work with special needs kids.

“(Professionals) who want to help teach classes or help support parents in that capacity,” she says.

As a new school year gets underway, Robertson is hoping to see more people walk through the door. She’s inviting the public to stop by to learn more. It’s open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can also visit the website, Facebook page or call (208) 747-7427.

Dayna Robertson in front of the sign in front the building | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

BIZ BITS

Rexburg dentist earns prestigious award

The following is a taken from a news release from the Academy of General Dentistry.

REXBURG – The Academy of General Dentistry is pleased to announce that Sky Sessions of Rexburg recently received the prestigious Mastership Award.

This award recognizes the commitment to excellence in dental education of AGD members and is the highest honor and one of the most respected designations in the profession. Sessions is one of 75 other general practice dentists who accepted the award at the academy’s event last month. He completed 1,100 hours of continuing dental education to qualify, including 400 hours dedicated to hands-on skills and techniques.

Dr. Sky Sessions | Academy of General Dentistry

New vet hired at local clinic after 3 years of operation

The following is taken from a news release from Eagle Rock Veterinary Clinic.

IDAHO FALLS – After three years of operation, Eagle Rock Veterinary Clinic at 3630 South 25th East in Idaho Falls is thrilled to bring a new addition to the team.

Dr. Nika Martin will be seeing canine and feline appointments, as well as performing surgical and dental procedures.

Martin has a doctorate of veterinary medicine from Washington State University and has a deep love for geriatric pets, a strong appreciation for the human-animal bond, and a commitment to fear-free medicine. She also holds a special interest in ultrasonography.

