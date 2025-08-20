New pre-school focused on helping kids better prepare for kindergarten - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The transition from pre-school to kindergarten can be difficult for young children, but a new local pre-school aims to change that.

Curious Roots Learning Academy will begin its first day of school on Sept. 2 at 565 1st Street in Idaho Falls. It’s open to kids ages 2 to 5.

Jamie Buell and Lexie Cole, both of whom have worked in the public school system, are its founders. They’ve worked tirelessly to prepare the building for opening day.

In a conversation with EastIdahoNews.com, Buell explains that full-day kindergarten is a reality in public schools now, and for newcomers, it can be hard to adjust to that.

“A lot of times, kids haven’t had a situation where they’ve been in an academic setting. They get to school and the days are long,” Buell says. “We’re focused on building stamina … and creating an environment where kids are excited about going to school.”

There are a variety of enrollment options, based on the needs of students and parents. The academy offers school days where classes are two days a week for two hours, all the way up to a full day, four days a week.

Classes will happen throughout the day, beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at 5 p.m. For parents who work earlier than that and need a place to take their child, the school also offers an adventure hour at 6 a.m. Parents can drop off their kids, and teachers will get them ready for the day.

While the curriculum will provide opportunities to learn academic, social and life skills through engaging activities, its primary focus is helping each student developmentally. Throughout the building are mirrors. A voice is activated by pushing a button, which repeats an affirmation statement, such as “I am brave.” The student repeats each phrase while looking at themselves in the mirror.

Affirmation station at Curious Roots Learning Academy. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Buell says building confidence in children is one of the most important things adults can do to set them up for success in school and in life.

“Our affirmation walls really (help instill) self-confidence and self-worth,” says Buell. “We want to build the entire student … so that they’re ready for (public school) and the real world.”

The school has a maximum capacity of 115 students, but the goal is to keep class sizes between six to eight students at the most.

Classroom at Curious Roots Learning Academy | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Based on their previous experience working in education, Buell and Cole felt there was a need for an academy that focused on these things and they’ve been working since May to make it happen. They’re excited to see it all come together in a pre-existing pre-school space that’s centrally-located.

Buell has a master’s degree in special education and has worked as a teacher for the last 15 years, most of which was spent in Wyoming. She and her husband, who has family ties to eastern Idaho, moved to Idaho Falls last year. After teaching in Idaho Falls School District 91 for the last year, she’s grateful for this new venture.

Cole previously worked as the secretary at Hawthorne Elementary after teaching at a daycare for a time.

“All my friends say, ‘You’re just so great with kids,'” Cole says. “I’ve heard that my entire life. I love working with kids. It fulfills me and I’m super excited about this journey because I feel like we can make a big impact.”

Those interested in enrolling their child or learning more are invited to take a tour and interact with teachers during an open house on Thursday. It’s happening from 4 p.m. to 8 pm. You can also visit the website.

Book nook at Curious Roots Learning Academy | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Lexie Cole, left, and Jamie Buell pose for a photo | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com