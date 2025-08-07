Police arrest man who allegedly burglarized multiple local food trucks - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A 47-year-old man was arrested for allegedly breaking into two local food trucks and stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of items.

Macario Angulo has two current cases related to the food truck burglaries.

In the first case, Angulo is charged with felonies for burglary, two counts of grand theft, and misdemeanor malicious injury to property. In the second case, he is charged with felony burglary, and misdemeanors for malicious injury to property and petit theft.

According to court documents, on July 30, around 3:23 p.m., the owner of Mi Ranchito Mexicana, a food truck located at 240 East 1st Street, contacted police to report a burglary.

The owner told police that someone had broken into her business between 10 p.m. on July 29 and 3 p.m. on July 30th.

Police reports say a metal door on the front of the trailer and the window behind it appeared to have been pried open.

Multiple pry bars that police say could have been used to open the doors and windows were reportedly left behind. The business owner told police they were missing $115 in cash and a cell phone.

On Monday, EastIdahoNews.com spoke with Dave from Dave’s Fire and Smoke BBQ, located in the parking lot of 680 1st Street, who said his food truck was broken into and burglarized on Aug. 3 around 5:30 a.m.

“It was about 5:30 a.m. when it happened. He was on site for almost an hour,” says Dave. “All my cameras went dead, so he disconnected the power. But luckily, I had a few of them still recording that were battery backup and wifi enabled.”

According to Dave, between nearby security cameras from other businesses and his backup cameras, he was able to find over 40 videos of the suspect breaking the window of his food truck before climbing inside and stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment and a small amount of cash from the register.

The suspect in the Dave’s Fire & Smoke BBQ burglary that occurred early Sunday morning. | Courtesy Dave’s Fire & Smoke BBQ

On Aug. 4, a confidential informant sent the East Idaho News article about the alleged burglaries to the detective working on the case.

After watching the security footage and the photos in the article, the confidential informant told police they recognized the alleged burglar as Angulo.

The informant gave police Angulo’s address and said the bicycle he is seen riding in the footage is usually outside his home.

Officers went to the home and saw a red GMC Sierra pickup truck outside. A police K-9 performed a free-air sniff of the car, and reportedly indicated positively. Police searched the vehicle and found allegedly stolen items from Dave’s Fire and Smoke BBQ. When asked where the driver got the items, he claimed Angulo gave them to him.

Officers also found stolen items inside the home.

According to court documents, Angulo was later found in the area and detained for an interview.

During the interview, Angulo reportedly denied involvement in the burglaries, but later admitted to entering the first food truck because he was “hungry, and only took a Pepsi.”

Officers asked about the stolen items, and Angulo admitted to stealing some. During a search of his property, police discovered a cell phone. When asked where it was from, Anguolo reportedly stated, “Why lie? I took it from the truck.”

While going through the phone, officers reportedly found photos of the stolen items from the second food truck burglary.

Angulo was then booked into the Bonneville County Jail. In the first case, he received a bond of $20,000; in the second, he received a bond of $10,000.

He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on both cases on Aug. 20. If convicted in the first case, he could face up to 51 years in prison, and in the second case, he could face up to 12 years in prison.

Though Angulo has been charged with these crimes, this does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.