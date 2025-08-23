Police arrest nude man allegedly trying to get into Rigby homes - East Idaho News

RIGBY – A Rigby man is in custody after showing up naked on someone’s doorstep Friday night.

It happened around 11:15 p.m., according to Rigby Police Chief Allen Fullmer. They found the man, later identified as 18-year-old Brian Berrios of Rigby, walking in town and trying to get into people’s homes.

Ring security footage sent to us by a Rigby homeowner shows Berrios talking to himself on the front porch of the home on 3rd West.

The edited video is in our player above.

Trace Barney tells EastIdahoNews.com it was his parent’s house where Berrios chose to make his appearance. They weren’t aware he was on the porch, but found out the next morning when they checked their phone. Barney says they do not know the man and had never seen him before.

Barney reports officers found him elsewhere later that night.

Fullmer says they located Berrios around 11:40 p.m. He didn’t say where.

Berrios was arrested and taken to the Jefferson County Jail on misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure, resisting and obstructing officers, and disturbing the peace.