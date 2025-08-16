Police looking for suspects who vandalized Idaho Falls FamilySearch Center - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Police are investigating a case of vandalism at the Idaho Falls FamilySearch Center.

Jessica Clements with the Idaho Falls Police Department confirms there is an active investigation into the incident Saturday afternoon, but didn’t have any other details.

Bob Comstock, the center’s director, tells EastIdahoNews.com a volunteer discovered the vandalism around 10:45 a.m.

He reportedly watched a vehicle pull up and spray paint what Comstock calls “gang tagging” on the west wall outside the building. Comstock estimates the graffiti is about 8 feet by 8 feet.

The volunteer reportedly kept his distance and wrote down the vehicle’s license plate number. After the individual drove away, he took some photos of the graffiti and told Comstock, who passed it on to the police.

Comstock says police have video of the suspects doing something similar at another location and are tracking down who’s responsible.

In a separate incident earlier this week, EastIdahoNews.com reported a similar case of vandalism to police. On Tuesday morning, a company vehicle was found with similar markings. The number 14 was spray-painted on a brick wall on the north side of the building, along with the words “East side.”

EastIdahoNews.com has not heard anything from police since then. We’ll provide updates as we receive them.