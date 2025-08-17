Rigby designated as a JustServe City - East Idaho News

The following is a press release from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

RIGBY — The city of Rigby has officially been designated as a JustServe City.

Representatives from the global service organization, JustServe, presented the Rigby City Council with a plaque on Aug. 7 to recognize the city.

Last month, the city council issued a proclamation on volunteerism, officially recognizing JustServe’s free volunteer platform as one manner in which it engages its residents in community service.

As a JustServe city, community members who qualify for the JustServe Hero Award for service can also be recognized. This award honors individuals who demonstrate an exceptional commitment to volunteering and have made a significant impact in their community.

“JustServe is grateful for the city leadership’s commitment to volunteerism and supporting platforms like JustServe,” said Eric Andreasen, JustServe Coordinator for the area. “The people of Rigby have embraced JustServe as they look for ways to follow the Savior’s example to serve their neighbors.”

“Just Serve is the perfect partner to help the people of Rigby become active and engaged citizens,” said Councilman Mike Wilder. “I believe that as we service one another our efforts will foster a stronger and more connected community and continue to make Rigby one of the greatest cities in the country.”

Rigby joins a growing list of official JustServe cities in Idaho, including Boise, Buhl, Caldwell, Inkom, Iona, Meridian, Nampa, Pocatello and Rexburg.

JustServe.org is a website and app provided as a service by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to gather volunteers all over the globe to better serve their communities. Creating an account is completely free and available for use by all non-profit, and all faith-based service groups.