Road reopens as crews continue to battle Lava Trail Fire west of Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

UPDATE

U.S. Highway 20 has reopened and traffic is moving again, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.

ORIGINAL STORY

ARCO — A wildfire near the Bingham and Bonneville county line has closed U.S. Highway 20, delaying traffic, including Idaho National Laboratory buses headed back into Idaho Falls on Wednesday night.

According to Sky Buffat with the Idaho Transportation Department, Idaho State Police have closed US-20 due to visibility concerns from the smoke.

The Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire website says the newly named Lava Trail Fire began around 3:47 p.m., and is now 110 acres. It’s burning sage brush close to Hell’s Half-Acre.

Buffat says the fire has not crossed the roadway as of 5 p.m., and the main concern is drivers being able to see through the smoke being produced.

“Visibility is too poor to drive for the time being,” says Buffat. “Traffic is being held until Idaho State Police feel it’s safe to continue.”

It is not clear if INL transportation buses are being rerouted at this time, but ISP spokesman Marvin Crane says it is likely to happen until they can control the smoke.

EastIdahoNews.com will continue to update when we learn more.