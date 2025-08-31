Salvage order issued for Mackay Reservoir - East Idaho News

MACKAY — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has issued a fish salvage order through Oct. 31 for Mackay Reservoir, about an hour and a half northeast of Idaho Falls on U.S. Highway 93, according to information from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

According to Fish and Game officials, the Big Lost River Irrigation District is draining Mackay Reservoir to complete essential dam maintenance and prepare for future infrastructure upgrades.

“As water levels decline, many fish in the reservoir will be lost. The temporary salvage order is intended to maximize public use of the fishery before that occurs,” said James Brower, Regional Communications Manager at Idaho Fish and Game.

Anglers should keep the following in mind during the salvage order:

Anglers may harvest fish without bag or possession limits.

A valid Idaho fishing license is still required.

All methods of take are allowed except the use of firearms, explosives, chemicals, or electric current.

This order applies only to the flatwater portion of Mackay Reservoir. It does not apply to The Big Lost River downstream of Mackay Dam or any inflowing waters, including those crossing the dry portions of the reservoir bed.