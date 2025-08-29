She ran out in her socks to help a woman in a bad car crash. Now we're surprising her for Feel Good Friday. - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with Ashley and Ashley Outlet of Idaho Falls to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We received an email last week about a lady who came to the rescue following a car crash. Here’s what it said:

I was in a pretty big car accident on Aug. 10, and Madison came out from her house in just her socks to help me. I think I was in shock, and she stayed with me until I could have someone come to pick me up. My car was a total loss, and she even helped me clean everything out of it before it had to be towed. I kept thinking that I needed to send flowers or some sort of thank you, but with trying to figure everything out (and it not feeling like enough), I kept forgetting. Then someone suggested that she deserves a Feel Good Friday! I don’t even know her last name, or exactly where she lives, but I recognized her and we both realized that she probably knows me from her work at East Side Pet Clinic. She shows just as much care for pets as she did for me! I am so grateful for all that she did to help me that day.

We were able to track Madison down and surprise her for Feel Good Friday. Check out the surprise in the video player above!