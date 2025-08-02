Six people rescued after boat catches fire on Utah side of Bear Lake - East Idaho News

BEAR LAKE, Utah – Multiple people escaped a boat that caught fire in Bear Lake just outside the marina in Garden City, Utah Saturday morning.

That’s what Justin Taylor, a local insurance agent who witnessed what happened, says in an email to EastIdahoNews.com.

Taylor took photos of the blaze, which started around 10:30 a.m.

The Rich County Sheriff’s Office confirms what happened in a news released posted on Facebook Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office says 911 calls came in at 10:28 a.m. saying a boat was on fire about three-quarters of a mile north of the Bear Lake State Park Marina.

Four adults and two children were onboard the 22-foot Malibu boat at the time and jumped into the lake. The children were wearing life jackets and the adults put life jackets on in the water.

“Nearby boaters rescued all the individuals who had been on the boat. No injuries were reported,” the sheriff’s office says.

Although the cause of the fire is still under investigation, authorities say there’s a possibility that gas fumes were in the engine compartment.

Courtesy Justin Taylor

Courtesy Justin Taylor