This 4-year-old great pyrenees mix is our Pet of the Week - East Idaho News

Moose, a 4-year-old great pyrenees mix, is our Pet of the Week.

This sweet boy is a gentle giant. He loves dogs and kids, but he gets a little excited.

“He is a really sweet, lovable dog,” Snake River Animal Shelter Operations manager Romi Weaver says.

Moose needs a good home. To meet him face-to-face, stop by the shelter during regular business hours. You can also visit the website or call (208) 523-4219.