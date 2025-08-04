This 4-year-old great pyrenees mix is our Pet of the Week - East Idaho News

This 4-year-old great pyrenees mix is our Pet of the WeekPublished at
Moose, a 4-year-old great pyrenees mix, is our Pet of the Week.
This sweet boy is a gentle giant. He loves dogs and kids, but he gets a little excited.
“He is a really sweet, lovable dog,” Snake River Animal Shelter Operations manager Romi Weaver says.
Moose needs a good home. To meet him face-to-face, stop by the shelter during regular business hours. You can also visit the website or call (208) 523-4219.
