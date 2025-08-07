Train smashes into motorhome pulling passenger car in Rexburg - East Idaho News

REXBURG — A motorhome hauling a passenger car suffered significant damage after being struck by a train in Rexburg on Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred at the intersection of 5th West and South Yellowstone Highway at about 4:20 p.m., according to Rexburg Police Assistant Chief Gary Hagen.

Video provided by 0500 Mechanics shows the motorhome slowly pulling in front of the train as the locomotive blares its horn. The train impacts the rear of the motorhome, disconnecting the car, which ends up on the other side of the train.

Hagen says that despite the severity of the crash, no one was hurt.

Robert Patten, EastIdahoNews.com