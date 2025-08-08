Two arrested after allegedly violently attacking passengers of car they hit - East Idaho News

ST. ANTHONY — Two men were arrested Thursday after reportedly hitting another car and then physically assaulting the occupants of that vehicle.

According to a news release from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 37-year-old Randy A. Wheeler Jr. and 19-year-old Tayson P. Thomas on Thursday.

Wheeler is charged with two counts of felony aggravated battery, causing great bodily harm, and misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident. Thomas is charged with two counts of felony aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

Deputies were alerted to a hit-and-run on Saturday, Aug. 2, around 11 p.m., in a construction zone south of St. Anthony.

The reporting parties told deputies that two men had violently assaulted them after hitting their car. The release says several law enforcement agencies assisted with the investigation.

Wheeler and Thomas were both booked into the Fremont County Jail, with bonds set at $75,000. If convicted, Wheeler could face up to 35 years in prison, and Thomas could face up to 30 years in prison.

Though Wheeler and Thomas have been charged with these crimes, this does not necessarily mean they committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.