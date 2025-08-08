US-20 delays and slower speeds start next week for INL paving operations - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS­­ — The Idaho Transportation Department is partnering with the Idaho National Laboratory to alert motorists of changes to their commute beginning next week.

Starting Monday, paving operations within the INL site will limit usual turning movements at the Puzzle, the junction of US-20, US-26 and INL. During morning and overnight hours, traffic can make right turns only off US-20 into the site.

From 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. traffic at the Puzzle will be restricted to outbound only travel, with no inbound turns allowed.

Speed will be reduced to 50 miles per hour on US-20 near and through the Puzzle during construction.

Both inbound and outbound site traffic can access US-20 from an alternative route at West Portland Avenue, Gate Three, one mile west of the Puzzle.

“No dedicated turning lane exists on US-20 at this intersection, so motorists should be alert and slow down,” ITD officials said on Friday.

Flaggers will be present when INL paving work is near the intersections of US-20 or US-26. Traffic control signs and lower speed limits will not be in effect unless work is actively ongoing along these roadways.

INL paving operations are expected to be complete, with traffic running as usual, by late September.