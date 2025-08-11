US-20 traffic to shift as Fremont County interchange nears completion - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

ST. ANTHONY— Beginning early this week, traffic on U.S. Highway 20 will be routed onto the newly built overpass bridge at South St. Anthony Exit 344. This marks the final stages of construction on a new full interchange at this location.

North and southbound motorists were previously routed onto the ramps while the overpass bridge was being constructed, with speed limits lowered to 35 mph. Traffic will now move to travel on the mainline US-20 at a reduced work zone speed.

With this traffic shift, South St. Anthony ramps will be closed as work continues on 400 North under US-20. Workers and equipment will still be present on site, so drivers are urged to stay aware and be cautious.

This project is expected to be substantially complete later this summer, with the ramps and turning movements onto 400 North open then.

Funding for this project is assisted by Governor Little’s Leading Idaho Transportation Expansion and Congestion Mitigation (TECM) fund. The Leading Idaho initiative allows ITD to take a deliberate approach to invest in projects in corridors that will enhance safety, improve mobility, further strengthen Idaho’s economy, and positively impact communities across the state for years to come.

Updates on this project and others across Idaho can always be seen on the Idaho 511 app, or at 511.idaho.gov.