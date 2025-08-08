Warm cinnamon cones + creamy ice cream = pure bliss. East Idaho Eats digs in at Crispy Cones - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — What started as a small food trailer serving ice cream in Rexburg has turned into a booming business with locations across the country.

Crispy Cones is expanding in Idaho, with Moroni and Karla Corral opening the newest store in Idaho Falls this past April.

Crispy Cones opened in Idaho Falls in April. | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

The sweet shop serves pastry dough ice cream cones that are grilled rotisserie-style. They’re then covered with cinnamon and sugar, or a specialty powder, like Oreo crumbs, that rotates monthly. From there, customers choose a spread that goes inside the cone, followed by gourmet soft-serve ice cream and toppings.

“Everything here is top quality. We serve high-quality ice cream that has 10% butterfat and our other ingredients are high quality,” says Karla Corral.

Ice cream connoisseurs can choose their own combinations, or Crispy Cones has a few popular suggestions like the Louvre Bug (strawberries and Nutella), Cookie a la Mode (cookie dough with a topping), Berry Royale (for the fruit lovers) and Cocoa Chalet. Options vary based on the month.

This was my first visit to Crispy Cones and being a chocolate fan, I went with the Cocoa Chalet and learned this is more than just letting the soft-serve machine fill up a cone.

First, the dough is attached to a stick and rises in the shape of a cone. When it’s ready, it goes into a grill, where it spins while becoming a nice golden-brown.

The cones at Crispy Cones are grilled rotisserie-style before being covered in cinnamon and sugar. | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

It’s then rolled in sugar and cinnamon before a spread is placed inside the cone. I chose Nutella, but there are also peanut butter and other options. My choice of toppings – Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups – were put in the bottom and it was then time for the ice cream – chocolate, vanilla or a flavor of the month.

And when I say the ice cream is put into the cone, I mean a massive 6-9 inches of ice cream fill up the cone to the point you wonder if some of it might fall over. I don’t think I’ve ever seen an ice cream cone as big!

From there, toppings are spread on the side (more Reese’s for me!) and a drizzle is put on top (I chose chocolate sauce).

Now it was time to try the delicious-looking creation and I could instantly taste the difference – it was rich, creamy and so smooth.

In addition to ice cream, Crispy Cones also offers fruit cups with whip cream and a sauce drizzled on top. | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

“There’s nothing quite like it. This is not like McDonald’s ice cream. This is perfect ice cream straight from our machines. It’s soft serve, it’s thick and everything here is perfect,” says employee Demmi Corral.

The portions at Crispy Cones are so generous that you can easily share an ice cream cone with one or two other people.

You can also try a signature cone without ice cream and it’s equally as yummy (think of a twisted churro). Other options include a fruit cup, a smaller ice cream cup and a Crispy Cone package to go complete with cones, your choice of ice cream, spreads and toppings.

Crispy Cones has locations in Rexburg and Idaho Falls. You can find the Idaho Falls store at 3512 South 25th East. Hours are:

Monday-Thursday: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 11 a.m. – midnight

Sunday: 2 p.m. – 9 p.m.