Western states forge alliance with nation’s nuclear lab on advanced energy development - East Idaho News

ARCO – The Idaho National Laboratory (INL) is the hub of collaboration among Western states to advance nuclear energy. This effort, anchored in legislative frameworks, strategic investments, collaborations and partnerships, is positioning the region as a leader in nuclear innovation.

The Mountain West is particularly well-suited for advanced nuclear energy due to its growing energy needs and favorable political and economic landscapes, which provide a stable environment for energy-sector investments.

“I truly believe that having INL, the nation’s nuclear energy lab, in our backyard is a game changer,” said Laura Nelson, INL’s regional engagement lead for Utah and former energy advisor to ex-Utah Govs. Jon Huntsman and Gary Herbert. “Being so close to where opportunities are in these states can facilitate a faster transition from research to development.”

Powering the nuclear renaissance in the West

The drive to bring advanced nuclear energy to Western states stems from the urgent need for reliable, abundant and cost-effective energy sources. Advanced nuclear reactors, such as small modular reactors (SMRs) and microreactors, are smaller than conventional nuclear plants. Their size offers greater flexibility, modular construction and potentially lower costs. They are designed to operate safely and provide abundant power while taking up less space. Government initiatives, industry partnerships and proactive state policies are bolstering this movement.

“The Western states are leading the country, and possibly even the world, in some areas,” said Glen Murrell, INL’s director of regional and industry engagement. “Their synergistic and collaborative efforts make them trailblazers in this field.”

Economic factors also play a significant role.

“Total electricity supply and consumption has been relatively flat for most of the early 2000s, but this is transforming due to surging demand driven by increased electrification and new tech like artificial intelligence,” Murrell said.

The shift toward advanced nuclear energy solutions

Another driver is the transformation of electricity supply, which includes replacing some coal plants that are retiring due to depreciation and age with other energy sources such as advanced nuclear energy. One notable example of this transformation is the TerraPower Natrium project in Kemmerer, Wyoming, where construction is taking place at a coal power plant site.

A second example is the Salt River Project, a utility that provides services to over 2 million people in central Arizona and plans to retire its Coronado Generating Station in St. Johns, Arizona, by 2032. The utility conducted a feasibility study that considers advanced nuclear technology options for the site. That study is a collaboration with the Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear (GAIN), a U.S. Department of Energy initiative led by INL, which provides communities with access to national laboratory experts.

Similarly, NorthWestern Energy, which operates and manages the Colstrip power plant in Montana conducted a feasibility study on several energy sources, including nuclear.

“It’s GAIN’s job to help answer questions by providing unbiased, factual information to communities,” said Christine King, GAIN director. “Nuclear energy may not be the answer in all instances, but we can pull expertise from around the nation’s national labs to serve as a trusted resource.”

L-R: Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Idaho Gov. Brad Little sign tri-state agreement. | Courtesy INL

Upcoming experiments and pilot projects

Several reactor experiments and demonstrations are on the horizon at INL’s 890-square-mile desert Site in eastern Idaho. Oklo Inc. is preparing to build the Aurora Fuel Fabrication Facility and it’s Aurora powerhouse reactor while Aalo Atomics has announced plans to construct and operate its Aalo-X experimental reactor within the lab complex.

The U.S. Department of Energy is building two new test beds at INL. The Demonstration and Operation of Microreactor Experiments (DOME) and the Laboratory for Operations and Testing in the United States will support bridging the gap to commercialization by providing an opportunity for reactor developers to test experimental reactor designs and gather critical data. Several companies, including Westinghouse and Radiant, are working through the Front End Engineering and Experiment Design (FEEED) and Detailed Engineering and Experiment Planning (DEEP) processes to prepare for testing in DOME.

The Microreactor Applications Research, Validation and Evaluation (MARVEL) reactor will serve as a valuable resource for microreactor developers by providing a platform to test end user technology and validate microreactor technologies in a real-world environment. Separately, the Department of Defense’s Project Pele, a transportable microreactor, is expected to be tested at the INL complex in a few years.

INL Director John Wagner speaking on a panel at Gov. Spencer Cox’s Built Here: Nuclear Energy Summit. | Courtesy INL

History of nuclear energy in the West

The West has long played a leading role in nuclear energy development.

Since 1946, 13 commercial reactors have been built, and six are currently operating in California, Arizona and Washington. Additionally, two advanced commercial reactors (Fort Saint Vrain and the Sodium Reactor Experiment) and three Department of Defense microreactors were constructed: one at Sundance Air Force Station in Wyoming and two at what is now INL. More than 90 experimental, research and test reactors have existed in western states, with 11 still operational. Since 1949, 52 nuclear reactors were built and operated on today’s INL site.

Recently, the focus has shifted toward reenergizing the West with collaborative efforts.

On April 28, Utah signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with INL to collaborate on nuclear research and deployment. “We’re excited to partner with Utah to address urgent energy needs by focusing on advanced nuclear and energy innovation,” said INL Director John Wagner. “This partnership establishes a cooperative framework for scientific, technological and workforce development to help Utah realize an abundant, secure, resilient and competitive energy future.”

The following day, Idaho Gov. Brad Little and Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon joined Cox to establish an “energy corridor,” potentially leveraging advanced nuclear technology to ensure a reliable, affordable and resilient energy supply.

“Having these three governors in the same room, all discussing nuclear energy simultaneously, is undoubtedly historic,” said John Revier, director of External Engagement and Communications at INL.

In 2022, INL signed an MOU with Wyoming for different reasons. “Each state has different needs, and the MOUs reflect that,” said Murrell, who served as the executive director of the Wyoming Energy Authority before coming to INL. “For Wyoming, it emphasizes filling resource gaps by providing expertise and education, such as INL’s nuclear energy 101 course at the University of Wyoming.”

Wyoming’s MOU with INL followed Gordon signing a 2020 bill allowing the state to host SMRs, paving the way for TerraPower’s Natrium project and collaborations with INL.

“Gov. Gordon recognizes the value and opportunities INL brings to this state,” said Murrell. “INL, with its nuclear energy expertise, has acted as a fulcrum for the regional approach to this opportunity.”

Timeline of MOU and agreements in Idaho, Wyoming and Utah. | Courtesy INL

Notable legislative actions in the West

Western states have embraced nuclear energy, passing 14 nuclear-related bills in five states: Arizona, Colorado, Montana, Washington and Utah this year alone. This legislative momentum reflects each state’s ambition to become the nation’s nuclear leader.

“The West is unique because they have limited existing nuclear energy,” said Michelle Zietlow-Miller, public engagement manager for GAIN.

Arizona saw legislative action related to nuclear energy, specifically focused on SMRs, and declared support for the Palo Verde Generating Station.

Colorado now includes nuclear energy in its clean energy project financing, while Montana has enacted legislation related to nuclear energy, including repealing restrictions on nuclear power facility construction and introducing bills to streamline nuclear fuel storage and uranium facilities.

Washington has passed several bills related to nuclear energy, focusing on both advanced nuclear reactor technology and the state’s energy strategy.

Through statute, Utah established a nuclear consortium and the Utah Energy Council, allowing for the creation of “electrical energy development zones” to incentivize energy projects. Cox’s Operation Gigawatt aims to double the state’s energy production within a decade, with significant investment in nuclear energy development.

Oregon has introduced various bills that seek to fully repeal the existing moratorium, partially exempt the moratorium for SMRs rated at a capacity of 300 megawatts or less and specifically exempt an “SMR Microgrid Project” in Umatilla Count

Industry partnerships drive nuclear innovation

In Wyoming, BWXT and Tata Chemicals are collaborating to deploy microreactors at a trona mining facility in Green River. Radiant Nuclear is planning to build a microreactor manufacturing facility in Bar Nunn, Wyoming.

Washington and Utah are also seeing investments in SMRs.

In Washington state, Energy Northwest, a public power agency at the forefront of next-generation nuclear technologies, and Amazon have announced an agreement to fund the development and deployment of SMR technology to power the growing energy demands from data centers.

In Utah, EnergySolutions, a company specializing in nuclear material disposal, is exploring siting an SMR near Delta. Holtec International has also signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Utah and Hi Tech Solutions to deploy SMR-300s in the region.

“INL is well positioned as a regional partner for the deployment of nuclear energy in the Mountain West,” said Jess Gehin, associate laboratory director for Nuclear Science and Technology at INL. “In addition to the numerous partnerships with companies building and testing reactors at INL, the recent announcements from companies like Holtec and EnergySolutions planning for reactors in Utah is significant. This demonstrates the growing investment and confidence in nuclear energy as a viable and important energy source for the future.”

INL Associate Laboratory Director for Nuclear Science & Technology Jess Gehin speaking on a panel at the Built Here: Nuclear Energy Summit. | Courtesy INL

INL’s impact on advanced nuclear deployment cannot be understated, said Nelson.

“We are on track to accelerate great results for changing the world’s energy future in an unprecedented way,” she said. “It’s important to seize this opportunity immediately due to national security and global implications. If we miss the mark, there will be significant impacts on our local, regional and national economies.”