Willow Creek Fire grows to nearly 4,000 acres - East Idaho News

AFTON, Wyoming (SVINews.com)The Willow Creek Fire entered its third day pushing nearly 4,000 acres with zero-percent containment, according to fire officials on scene.

The fire was originally reported late Friday morning south of Afton, Wyoming, and grew quickly due to dry fuel and windy conditions.

As of the latest report on Sunday morning, the size of the fire remained at 3,820 acres.

Justin Laycock, Greys River District Ranger with the Bridger-Teton National Forest, confirmed that firefighters were able to prevent the fire from jumping Highway 89 Saturday night.

According to a live radio report from Dan Dockstader who was on the scene Saturday night, the flames burned up next to the highway at the top of the South End, with large embers falling onto the east side of the road. However, firefighters were able to quickly extinguish them as they fell.

Evacuations Notices

According to Laycock, evacuations in the area remain in effect out of precaution, but no homes are immediately threatened by the fire.

The evacuation order is for those living south of Gomms Pond on Highway 89, with a ready order for residents west of Highway 89 from Reeves-Schwab Lane South to Gomms Pond in Smoot.

A shelter has been established at the National Guard Readiness Center in Afton according to Lincoln County Emergency Management.

Road Closures

As of Sunday, U.S. 89 was reopened both ways to traffic. The highway was closed temporarily on Saturday evening at 6:53 p.m. from milepost 64 to 72.

This closure was expanded from milepost 55.3 to 76 later on that evening. This was due to the behavior of the fire and impacts of the smoke as well as for the safety of the crews on scene. The road closure was lifted at 1:20 a.m.

According to information released by Wyoming Department of Transportation officials, all travelers need to be cautious of the fire vehicles and equipment in the area as well as impact from smoke.

Drivers are asked to not pull over or park on the side of the road to view fire operations, which would clutter the road and pose safety hazards to emergency personnel.

Wyoming Department of Transportaion officials stated that while all attempts will be make to keep the travel corridor open, additional temporary closures may be necessary if the fire is active near the road and poses a safety hazard to fire personnel or public vehicles.

Sunday Operations

The fire remained very active over the evening hours but firefighters conducted firing operations that provided critical to keeping the fire west of the highway.

They were assisted with retardant drops from aircraft.

The primary objectives for today (Sunday) will be to keep the fire west of Highway 89 and minimize impacts to private property.

Crews will conduct structure assessments and do protection prep work around a WyoLink communications site. Current personnel and equipment include a crew of smokejumpers, a 20-person hand crew, 12 engines, a dozer and multiple helicopters and fixed win aircraft. Additional resources are on order.

A Type 3 Incident Management Team (IMT) from Nevada has arrived and will brief with local resources at noon today. Neva Team 2, led by Incident Command Brian Kitchen, will take command Sunday evening. Having the IMT in place will free up local resources to address other area fires and hav the capacity to respond to any new fire starts.