Woman receives minor injuries in 2-vehicle rollover crash in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – A two-vehicle crash in Idaho Falls Thursday afternoon resulted in minor injuries.

The colllision happened around 3:15 p.m. on Pancheri Drive near Culver’s, according to Jessica Clements with the Idaho Falls Police Department. Details about the crash are not clear, but she tells EastIdahoNews.com one of the vehicles flipped during the collision and landed upside down.

Multiple photos sent to EastIdahoNews.com show an overturned vehicle on the side of the road.

Emergency responders helped rescue the female driver. Although one of the people involved may be taken by ambulance to the hospital, Clements says the injuries are minor.

The crash is causing a slight delay in traffic. Police are asking the public to avoid the area or find an alternate route until the scene is cleared.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide updates as we receive them.

Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com

