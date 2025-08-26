World-renowned Egyptologists coming to the Museum of Idaho - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — In conjunction with the “Mummies of the World” display at the Museum of Idaho, two world-renowned egyptologists will pay a visit for several events.

Dr. Bob Brier, also known as “Mr. Mummy,” and author and art historian, Patricia Remler, will be coming to the area in September.

Brier is one of the world’s foremost authorities on mummies and ancient Egypt. He is most well-known for replicating the mummification practices of the ancient Egyptians to create the first modern mummy, MUMBAD (Mummy of University of Maryland at Baltimore.)

Brier has examined some of history’s most famous mummies. From ancient Egyptian mummies, like King Tutankhamun and Ramses the Great, to more modern examples like members of the Medici family and Vladimir Lenin.

You may have already seen Dr. Brier on-screen. He is a frequent guest on National Geographic, Discovery Channel and the History Channel.

In addition to writing the book, “Egyptian Mythology A – Z,” Remler leads international archaeology and cultural trips alongside Brier.

Dr. Bob Brier and Patricia Remler | Dr. Bob Brier via Museum of Idaho

The pair’s visit will include several events on September 5 and 6. On the 5th, ISU’s Idaho Falls campus will host a special screening of the film The Mummy at the campus auditorium at 7 p.m. Dr. Brier will offer live expert commentary, showcasing what the film got correct and what it got wrong. Tickets are available online here.

From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on September 5, Brier and Remler will be available at the museum to offer insights and answer questions about Egyptian art, mythology, science, and mummification. They will also be available on September 6 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. There are no additional fees or tickets. The opportunity is included in regular admission fees and museum members will still be able to enter for free.

That Friday evening from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Brier will deliver a presentation about the creation of MUMBAD. Following the presentation, visitors will have an opportunity to get a closer look and speak more with Brier. Tickets are available here.

The mummies exhibit is already available at the Museum of Idaho.

“Mummies of the World is currently on display at the Museum of Idaho and features real human and animal mummies from around the globe,” Musuem of Idaho’s news release says. “The world-famous exhibition brings together naturally and intentionally preserved mummies from South America, Europe, and ancient Egypt. The exhibition blends modern science, interactive displays, and multimedia to uncover the lives, environments, and cultures of ancient civilizations.”