You have to see this! Country star Riley Green does gender reveal for couple while on stage during Idaho Falls concert - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A unique gender reveal took place on stage at a country concert in Idaho Falls last week.

Country star Riley Green performed at the Mountain America Center on Aug. 22. During the concert, Green took a break from singing to help a couple find out the gender of their baby on the way.

Video from the concert shows Green on stage grabbing an envelope from someone standing in the pit section.

“What does your sign say?” Green asks the couple who brought a sign to the concert.

“It says, ‘Boots or bows,'” Green tells the crowd. “So, y’all are having a baby, I guess. We got that part figured out. And y’all don’t know (the gender) yet?”

The man holding the sign can be seen shaking his head no. Green then opens the envelope and throws it on the ground before turning his back to the crowd to read the paper to himself.

Green reads the gender on the paper and turns back to his microphone and asks the couple if they have names picked out yet.

“What if it’s a boy? What are you going to name it?” Green asks.

The couple responds, “Wesley.”

Green then asks, “What if it’s a girl?”

A few names are thrown out before Green reveals the big news in front of a sold-out audience.

“Well, that’s who it is. It’s a girl,” he tells the couple as he shows the audience the paper.

The crowd erupts in cheers for the couple and their exciting news.

“Congratulations, y’all,” Green says.

Green mentioned before announcing the gender that he’d never done a gender reveal on stage before.