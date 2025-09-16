16-year-old busted for failing to signal; cops find lots of drugs in his car - East Idaho News

RIGBY — After failing to use a turn signal, a 16-year-old was pulled over by police and reportedly caught with a large amount of illegal drugs Monday night.

The teenager, who will not be named due to their age, is charged with felony possession of marijuana, and misdemeanors for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

According to a news release from the Rigby Police Department, on Monday night, around 9:05 p.m., an officer stopped a car after the driver reportedly failed to signal while turning off East Short Street onto South Clark Street.

During the stop, the officer reportedly noticed “the strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.”

The officer searched the car, and allegedly found a black backpack containing 74 grams of suspected marijuana, 43 flavored THC vape cartridges, 21 grams of suspected Psilocybin mushrooms, scales, plastic baggies and $306 in cash.

The teenage driver was taken into custody.

The Rigby Police Department was assisted on the traffic stop by Jefferson County Sheriff deputies.