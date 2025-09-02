2 young girls found in refrigerated truck after crash on I-15 in Utah - East Idaho News

LINDON, Utah (KSL.com) — Two young girls were found inside a refrigerated truck on Wednesday after a crash on I-15 in Lindon led to their discovery.

Jacob Ortell Scott, 28, was arrested on suspicion of third-degree felony aggravated child abuse, according to a police booking affidavit

The crash occurred around 11:15 a.m. when a tractor-trailer, driven by Scott, caused an accident. Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Cam Roden said troopers were working on clearing a different crash from earlier in the day that was causing a slowdown on I-15.

“There was a car that had stopped in the roadway and was rear-ended by a semitruck and pushed into multiple other vehicles. So it ended up being five cars total involved in this second crash,” Roden said, adding that the semitruck that rear-ended the stopped vehicles was the one driven by Scott.

Two people were taken to the hospital, one in serious condition and the other in critical condition.

Trooper sees ‘two sets of eyes’ during trailer inspection

While investigating the crash, state troopers inspected the tractor-trailer and discovered the trailer was refrigerated.

“While a trooper conducted the inspection, he observed two sets of eyes in the refrigerated trailer. At this point, the trooper went back to Scott and asked who was in the trailer. Scott looked surprised, but then told the trooper there were kids in the trailer after speaking to his passenger,” the affidavit states.

Troopers then opened the trailer and found the two girls, ages 12 and 14, inside the trailer, according to the affidavit.

“From inside the refrigerated trailer, there was no way for the girls to exit,” said the affidavit.

Through interviews, Utah State Bureau of Investigation agents and Utah Division of Child and Family Services personnel learned the girls had been in the refrigerated trailer since leaving Huntington and were headed to Salt Lake City, according to the affidavit.

“Troopers on scene relayed information that the thermostat inside the refrigerated trailer was set to 30 degrees Fahrenheit and at one point the thermometer showed the temperature to be 29.5 degrees Fahrenheit inside the trailer,” the affidavit states. “Troopers observed bedding inside the refrigerated trailer as well.”

Roden said that the occupants of the semitruck were siblings.

“From our understanding … really, there were two occupants in the tractor. There were really only two spots for the individuals to be in the tractor, and so the others were in the trailer,” Roden said.

He added that the two girls were uninjured and released to other family members.

Scott was taken to a local hospital after telling authorities that his hand might be broken, before being released and taken to the Utah County Jail.