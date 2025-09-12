A Feel Good Friday surprise for a man who rescued an elderly woman who fell down stairs - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with Ashley and Ashley Outlet of Idaho Falls to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently received an email about a Pocatello man named Randy. It said:

I feel like Randy deserves a Feel Good Friday Surprise. He is an excellent dude! For example, I just received this text from him today:



“Can I share this with you? This morning I woke up at 5, which is not unusual for me, but usually I’m still tired and I read a little and go back to sleep. This morning I felt wide awake and decided to exercise and do my run much earlier than normal. Also I decided to run a route that I rarely do.

After I had been running for a while, I heard some yelling on Primrose. Most of the time when I’m running I’m only half aware of what’s going on. In my mind I thought it must have been a child yelling at a dog. I had passed by when I decided to look back. There, lying on the cement at the bottom of her stairs, was an older lady, about 90. She was waving at me and yelling help me. I ran over and her exact words were “I’ve fallen and I can’t get up” I was able to get her up and very slowly get her into her house.

It turned out that she went out to take her garbage to the street and check her mail. She got her foot caught in a garden hose and went down on the cement. She had been laying there for 45 minutes. She expressed gratitude to no end and I was grateful, too, to be able to help her.

It appears that she lives there alone so that makes me worry about her. When I pray I ask Heavenly Father to help me help others so I am grateful that I could be there to help.”

We decided to surprise Randy and thank him for his kindness. It took a while to track him down, but we finally found him. Watch in the video player above!