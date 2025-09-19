A Feel Good Friday surprise for a mother working to keep Idaho beautiful - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with Ashley and Ashley Outlet of Idaho Falls to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently received an email about a woman named Alexandria who is passionate about the outdoors. It said:

Alexandria has made an incredible impact through her work with the Mountain West Recreation Alliance. As the founder of this nonprofit organization, Alexandria has dedicated herself to protecting public lands, supporting local families, and fostering a deep connection between people and nature.

Under her leadership, the Mountain West Recreation Alliance has organized countless community clean-up events, removing trash from trails, parks, and waterways across the region. These events not only restore the beauty of our natural spaces but also bring people together around a shared purpose—caring for the environment we all love.

Alexandria is also a powerful advocate for public land access and preservation. She works tirelessly to ensure that our outdoor spaces remain open, protected, and welcoming for everyone, regardless of background or income. Her commitment to equity in the outdoors has helped break down barriers and create opportunities for families who might not otherwise have access to nature.

What truly sets Alexandria apart is her passion. Whether she’s leading a hike, organizing volunteers, she brings warmth, determination, and vision to everything she does. She doesn’t just talk about change—she makes it happen.

Thanks to Alexandria, our community is cleaner, more connected, and more in love with the natural world. She embodies the spirit of service, and I can’t think of anyone more deserving of this recognition.

We tracked down Alexandria and surprised her for Feel Good Friday. Check it out in the video player above!