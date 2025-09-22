A look at political assassinations in Idaho on premiere episode of It's Worth Mentioning - East Idaho News

A new podcast for trivia buffs is premiering on EastIdahoNews.com.

It’s Worth Mentioning is a show about local history and pop culture and will showcase a variety of stories through interviews and narrative reporting.

This week, host Rett Nelson takes a deep dive into political violence following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. In this episode, we look back at the assassination of two of Idaho’s elected officials.

Be sure to follow It’s Worth Mentioning on the East Idaho News Youtube channel. It will soon be available in audio format wherever you get your podcasts.

