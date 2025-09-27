Ammon Walk & Roll to benefit 'FSHD' muscular dystrophy research - East Idaho News

AMMON — A short walk — and roll — to support a little-known form of muscular dystrophy research has been organized for 1 p.m. today at Eagle Point Park in Ammon.

The quarter-mile walk and roll will circle the park, which will also include a bounce house and face painting for children and a raffle for adults. Items in the raffle include a rifle, vacation stays and many local services and other items.

The park is at 1867 Eagles Homestead Dr. in Ammon.

Facioscapulohumeral (FSHD) is one of several forms of muscular dystrophy.

According to the Mayo Clinic, FSHD presents as muscle weakness that “usually starts in the face, shoulders and upper arms.

“The weakness often affects one side of the body more than the other. When muscles around the eyes are affected, that can cause trouble fully closing the eyelids and lead to dryness of the eye. When the shoulders are affected, the shoulder blades might stick out like wings when the arms are raised. Sometimes, mild hearing loss also may occur.

“The symptoms of FSHD tend to start in the teenage years.”