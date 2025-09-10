Conservative activist Charlie Kirk shot, killed at UVU event; 'person of interest' in custody - East Idaho News

OREM (KSL.com)— Conservative activist and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was shot in the neck and killed Wednesday while speaking to students at Utah Valley University.

President Donald Trump confirmed the death on Truth Social. Kirk was 31 years old.

“The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!,” Trump said.

“I want to be very clear. This was a political assassination,” Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said, adding that a “person of interest” is in custody. He also said he wanted to remind people that Utah still has the death penalty.

In a subsequent post, Trump ordered all American flags to be lowered to half staff in honor of Kirk — “a truly Great American Patriot” — until Sunday at 6 p.m.

Kirk’s speech was part of the American Comeback Tour hosted by Turning Point USA. An alert UVU sent to students said a “single shot was fired on campus toward a visiting speaker.”

UVU was locked down in response while law enforcement responded. The shot rang out at 12:20 p.m., and Kirk was taken away from the location by his security, UVU said.

The campus was closed through Sunday and all classes were canceled.

One man was arrested right after the shooting, but it was later determined that he wasn’t the shooter, UVU spokesman Scott Trotter confirmed.

“Somebody in the crowd told the police that he was the shooter, and after interviewing they could tell he wasn’t, and they took him to the hospital with the police officers,” Trotter said.

Trotter confirmed the shot came from inside the Losee Building, about 200 yards away from where Kirk was speaking.

Dozens of law enforcement officers from various Utah County and state agencies were still on the scene at UVU by late afternoon.

Those on campus were told to secure in place until police officers could escort them safely off campus, UVU said. Alpine School District said five schools near UVU were put into secure protocol for the immediate future: Lakeridge Junior High School, Cherry Hill Elementary, Westmore Elementary, Vineyard Elementary and Orem Elementary.

Cox said he spoke with Trump on the phone about Kirk’s death.

“I just got off the phone with President Trump. Working with the FBI and Utah law enforcement, we will bring to justice the individual responsible for this tragedy. Abby and I are heartbroken. We are praying for Charlie’s wife, daughter, and son,” he said.

“Those responsible will be held fully accountable. Violence has no place in our public life,” the governor said. “Americans of every political persuasion must unite in condemning this act. Our prayers are with Charlie, his family and all those affected.”

In a video posted on X, it appears Kirk was sitting under a tent in the courtyard when he was hit in the right side of his neck.

Minutes after news of the shooting spread, President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social saying, “We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!”

“Say a prayer for Charlie Kirk, a genuinely good guy and a young father,” Vice President J.D. Vance said.

UVU professor Michael Andersen was about 50 feet away at the event when he heard what he thought was a firework while Kirk was answering a question.

“Then people started running out of the amphitheater and I saw some people trying to get up out of the terraces. … As I was walking away, as we were evacuating, the person next to me said he saw Charlie Kirk get hit,” Andersen said.

He said the atmosphere was “fairly panicked” right after it happened as people ran to take cover.

Kirk is the founder of the conservative Turning Point USA, where he has developed a large and loyal online following. He is an ally of President Donald Trump and a leader of the “America First” political movement.

In recent years, he has looked to expand his influence in the GOP through Turning Point Action. He appeared in Utah last year to endorse Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs’ campaign for U.S. Senate.

Aspen Brown, a Utah Valley University junior, was watching Kirk from the right side of the stage, about 15 feet from the man. All she remembers is hearing a gunshot and then pandemonium.

“He was two questions in and then we heard the shot,” she said afterward, still shaken. “People were trying to run out when they heard that.”

People were stumbling as they fled, even crawling through a nearby fountain, and Brown helped an older woman who had fallen. “I didn’t see (Kirk) at all. I was just trying to survive,” she said.

In the midst of it all, she saw people, including at least one uniformed officer, wrestling with a man behind the tent where Kirk had been speaking. The gunshot, she said, seemed to come from somewhere in front of the tent.

“I just heard him yelling, ‘f this, f this,'” she said. Another man was angrily trying to get at the arrested man but was held back by others in the audience.

“It was so chaotic. It happened so fast,” Brown said.

Tim Miller said he saw Kirk’s shirt bounce after hearing the loud noise and turned around and ran.

“He got up and was speaking and you just heard a pop, it sounded like a firecracker and he hit the ground and instantly I knew what happened. I grabbed my wife and we took off running,” he said.

Keanan Cantreo, who came to the event with a friend, said he was listening to Kirk speaking about how much he loves members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and he looked down at his phone to send a message when he heard what sounded like a firecracker — but now he knows it was a gunshot.

“Everyone’s like going down, my instincts were like to get up and go down and help if I could, and so I did — I stood up and I went down to the middle of it,” he said.

Cantreo said people were trying to clear the area, so he was told to leave.

“It’s just really sad, there were apparently some people celebrating it, which I just, I can’t understand,” he said.

