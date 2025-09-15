Ashton Elementary hosts fall carnival to raise funds for new playground equipment - East Idaho News

ASHTON — Ashton Elementary School’s Parent Teacher Partnership (PTP) has taken on a big project, raising $150,000 to replace the school’s aging playground equipment and a giant fall carnival is part of the plan.

PTP treasurer Michelle McIntier said the 20-year-old playground equipment has been in poor condition for years and is no longer up to code, long overdue for an overhaul.

“On one side, everything is peeling, rusted, stuck and pieces have been removed because the plastic has broken,” she said. “The plastic covering on some of the equipment is cracking and poses a pinching problem, and we get flagged for it when inspections happen. The twisty slide has already broken and been removed.”

Now, the community is invited to rally around a major fundraising event—a Fall Carnival Playground Fundraiser at North Fremont High School on Saturday, Sept. 20, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Families can enjoy food trucks, local vendors, a petting zoo, mechanical bull rides, a climbing wall, bounce houses, carnival games, mini golf, a raffle, and face painting — all proceeds will support the cause.

Funds raised from the carnival will help replace the jungle gym, repair the swings, and add brand-new teeter-totters, a geo dome and updated ADA-compatible structures.

This piece of outdated playground equipment at Ashton Elementary School has been tagged rusted and stuck. The school is now raising money for new playground equipment. | Courtesy photo

“We have a hefty goal of $150,000 to replace both sides of the playground — one for the big kids and one for the little kids,” McIntier said.

The group initially sought funding through the district but learned that the maintenance budget had recently been used for a new HVAC system. They also applied for multiple grants but ran into roadblocks because of the school’s nonprofit status.

However, that hasn’t stopped the fundraising, though. A penny war, bake sales, and participation in the community flea market have already raised $4,000. A generous $15,000 donation came from the Richard Vasak Trust of Ashton.

“This is a community effort and the entire community has jumped on board,” McIntier said. “We want the kids to have a safe, fun place to play, and we’re grateful for all the support we’ve received so far.”

An example of one of the new playground designs for Ashton Elementary School when funds are available to purchase new much needed playground equipment. | Courtesy photo

Local businesses and organizations have stepped up as sponsors, including Flying A Ranch, Sawtelle Mountain Resort, High Mountain Adventure, HG Lumber, Connie’s Restaurant, Grand Peaks Medical, Rainbow Realty and many more.

To purchase tickets for games in advance, scan the barcode on the flyer.

Donations can also be made here with no processing fees and 100% of donations going directly toward the playground project.