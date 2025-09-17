Authorities release additional information about Rigby plane crash - East Idaho News

RIGBY – The two men injured in a Rigby plane crash Wednesday morning were from Tetonia.

That’s the latest from a news release sent to EastIdahoNews.com from the Rigby Police Department. In the release, Rigby Police Chief Allen Fullmer says the men were 21 and 38 respetively. He did not identify them by name.

The crash happened at 11:35 a.m. at 198 North Yellowstone Highway. A portion of the highway was shutdown during the investigation.

The Rigby Police Department says a 1966 Cessna 150F had just taken off from the Rigby Airport and was unable to gain enough altitude. It crashed about half a mile from the Rigby Airport and hit some power lines, causing a power outage impacting 2,753 Rocky Mountain Power customers.

Although the investigation of the crash is ongoing, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board provided additional information to police.

“The left landing gear broke free, sending the plane onto the parking lot of the old Intermountain Auto Wrecking building. Minor damage occurred to the unoccupied building,” Fullmer writes in the news release.

Witnesses helped both men out of the plane. They were treated on scene for minor injuries.

The road has since re-opened and power was fully restored around 2:30 p.m.