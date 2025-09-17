2 injured in Rigby plane crash - East Idaho News

UPDATE

Two people received minor injuries in connection with a plane crash in Rigby on Wednesday morning.

A news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office confirms it happened at 11:35 a.m. near 200 North Yellowstone Highway.

“The aircraft hit powerlines before crashing into a building at the intersection,” the news release says.

The flight registration shows it’s a 1966 Cessna 150F fixed-wing single-engine plane. It’s registered to owner Terrell Poole of Rigby.

Officials do not identify the individuals who were injured, but say they “were checked out on scene.” No one inside the building was injured.

All lanes of traffic on 200 North and Yellowstone were blocked when emergency responders arrived. Yellowstone is back open, as of 12:15 p.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration will be conducting an investigation to determine the cause.

The Rigby Police Department responded with the assistance of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the Idaho State Police, the Central Fire Ambulance District, the Rigby Quick Response Unit, and the Idaho Transportation Department.

Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

ORIGINAL STORY

RIGBY – A section of Yellowstone Highway in Rigby is blocked to traffic following a plane crash on Wednesday morning.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. at 200 North Yellowstone Highway, according to Rigby Police Chief Allen Fullmer. It’s not clear what type of airplane it is, but Fullmer tells EastIdahoNews.com it’s a single-engine aircraft.

As of 11:45 a.m., authorities are just arriving at the scene. Additional details about the crash are not yet available.

It’s unknown whether there were any injuries.

Fullmer is asking the public to avoid the area during the investigation.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide updates as we receive them.